Photos: Birth celebration at Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- The personnel of the Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine commemorated the auspicious birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful (A.S).

Words crowded in the presence of the prince of rhetoric and eloquence, chanting poetry and prose on the anniversary of the blessed birth of the Commander of the Faithful (A.S) inside the Holy Kaaba; an event that history did not witness.

The personnel of the Holy Shrine along with the pilgrims performed the ziyarah of Imam Ali (A.S) in this blessed day. The personnel spread flowers and distributed gifts and perfumes to the pilgrims.