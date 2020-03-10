Date :Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 | Time : 01:16 |ID: 137070 | Print

Photos: Birth celebration at Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The personnel of the Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine commemorated the auspicious birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful (A.S).

Words crowded in the presence of the prince of rhetoric and eloquence, chanting poetry and prose on the anniversary of the blessed birth of the Commander of the Faithful (A.S) inside the Holy Kaaba; an event that history did not witness.

The personnel of the Holy Shrine along with the pilgrims performed the ziyarah of Imam Ali (A.S) in this blessed day. The personnel spread flowers and distributed gifts and perfumes to the pilgrims.

You might also like
Annual festival for the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)
Mourning ceremony on Sayyida Fatima's martyrdom at Imam Ali Shrine
Three Iraqi protesters killed as unrest sweep southern cities
The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) displays its experiences in implementing development projects and presents technical…
Hawza, Najaf al-Ashraf, Ayatullah Ishaq Fayyad, scholars Ayatullah Fayyad: Our Scholars Accept Martyrdom, but Do Not Accept Supports from the State
How Shia Islam is opening up to other communities - Bridging faiths
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *