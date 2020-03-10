https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-10 10:04:202020-03-10 10:04:20What is the Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s recommendation for repelling Coronavirus?
What is the Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s recommendation for repelling Coronavirus?
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about repelling Coronavirus.
Question: Following the questions of followers regarding Itikaf period when many families are praying at home in order to prevent the spread of illness; which Dua, Dhikr, or deed do you recommend?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate; recite Surah Yasin and gift it to Imam Zaman (Imam Mahdi) (AJ).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
