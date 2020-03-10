What is the Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s recommendation for repelling Coronavirus?

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about repelling Coronavirus.

Question: Following the questions of followers regarding Itikaf period when many families are praying at home in order to prevent the spread of illness; which Dua, Dhikr, or deed do you recommend?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate; recite Surah Yasin and gift it to Imam Zaman (Imam Mahdi) (AJ).

