The rewards for generosity according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – According to the holy Quran, if the human being carries out a good deed, more than anyone else, the good-doer benefits from that good deed. God inflicts punishment for a bad act to the extent of that act, and God is always just. Those who serve other people for the sake of Allah (SWT), not only they are granted great rewards, but their most important reward is mental stability as is mentioned in Ayah 31 of Surah An-Najm: “Everything in the heavens and earth belongs to Allah (SWT). God will repay those who do evil according to their deeds, and reward, with what is best, those who do good.” And Ayah 265 of Surah Al-Baqarah: “But those who spend their wealth in order to gain God’s approval, and as an affirmation of their own faith, are like garden on a hill; heavy rain falls and it produces double its normal yield, even if no heavy rain falls, it will still be watered by the dew, Allah (SWT) sees all that you do.”