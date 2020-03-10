Date :Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 | Time : 17:12 |ID: 137200 | Print

Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  Press TV: Palestine on Thursday declared a state of emergency in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip after two dozen Palestinians were found to be infected with COVID-19.

 

 

You might also like
Ten Palestinian injured as Israeli forces raid al-Aqsa Mosque
14 Palestinians killed since Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Blindfolded, handcuffed Palestinian teen shot by Israeli soldiers
UNESCO describe Israel as an occupying power
Israeli Torture of Palestinian Children
‘The Deal of the Century’ And Its Hidden Secrets
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *