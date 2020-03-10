https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PLA.png 1005 1817 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-10 17:12:442020-03-10 17:17:35Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Palestine on Thursday declared a state of emergency in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip after two dozen Palestinians were found to be infected with COVID-19.
