Photos: Disinfection of Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- “Shortly before and after prayers, the roofed parts of the Al-Aqsa Mosque being disinfected to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus”, Quds’ Islamic Endowments Department announced, the Arabic section of Anatolia News Agency reported.  

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s recommendations, the disinfection operation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque has begun since Thursday, using disinfectants recommended by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

