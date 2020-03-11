Date :Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 | Time : 01:00 |ID: 137240 | Print

The holy banner of Imam Hussain (A.S) was gifted to Paris+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: The holy banner of Imam Hussain, has been gifted from the General Secretariat of Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to Imam al-Khoei Foundation in Paris, France.

“The Assistant SG for Intellectual Affairs at Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, Sayyed Afdhal al-Shami, has gifted the holy banner of Imam Hussain to Imam al-Khoei Foundation in Paris on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali al-Hadi, amid a spiritual atmosphere and a presence of Ahlulbayt followers,” said Head of the Holy Shrine’s Media Department, Sayyed Ali Shubbar.

The Imam al-Khoei Foundation was established in 1989 by the late Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Abul Qasim al-Khoei – one of the most influential Shia Islamic scholars.

