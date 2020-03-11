Is what the world is going through, a plight on humanity?

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine; Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, answered a question posed by the Iraqi street and the Islamic world in general: is what we are exposed to as a misfortune against humanity?

His eminence’s answer came during a speech titled: “Getting closer to God, the Exalted, the Majestic, to lift the calamity.”

The following is the text of the word:

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,

Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds, and prayers and peace be upon the best of his creation, Aba Al-Qasim Mohammad, and upon his holy family, may God’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you brothers and sisters.

May Allah (SWT) make your days happier on this day; Friday the tenth of the month of Rajab, the birth anniversary of Imam Al-Jawad (AS). We ask God Almighty to continue to facilitate things. Someone asked the result of the circumstance the world and our country is going: Is this a plight from God Almighty over humanity? I liked, in a nutshell, that I clarify this issue only from a religious point of view, that is, we have no relationship with other parties, but I am talking about the religious concept of this issue.

Beginning with God Almighty, He loves His servants as stated in the supplication (O beloved of the one whom seeks His love), and man needs God Almighty at all times, and in some cases the person overlooks and turns away as a result of great self-confidence that excesses of the limit, and because of what he discovers of many things related to In medicine and industries and others.

God Almighty does not want for the servant except goodness, and as a result if the servant goes out of what God Almighty wanted, then God Almighty warns the servant twice, three or ten times, perhaps this servant returns to God Almighty.

I believe in fairness, without willing to generalize, but because of many behaviors, people have forgotten God, Blessed and Exalted, and this forgetfulness means that people have relied on themselves and forgotten the inevitable meeting with the Almighty Lord. So they worked in this world a lot of transgressions and darkness, and God Almighty warns His servants.

Notice in Surah Yunus that includes one of the verses mentioned in the long supplication of obedience attributed to Imam al-Mahdi (may God’s prayers and peace be upon him): { The example of [this] worldly life is but like rain which We have sent down from the sky that the plants of the earth absorb – [those] from which men and livestock eat – until, when the earth has taken on its adornment and is beautified and its people suppose that they have capability over it, there comes to it Our command by night or by day, and We make it as a harvest, as if it had not flourished yesterday. Thus do We explain in detail the signs for a people who give thought.} (1-:24).

Of course, these rules take place and history repeats itself. Whenever people move away from God, what does they expect? They expect more alerts for Him so that they may return. If not, the Almighty – may God forbid – descends calamity upon them. People must be prepared if this calamity comes, and in some cases this calamity is a mercy for other people.

The difference between the sudden death and the expectation of death is a big difference, the person is attentive, and is waiting for death. Now, every day the newspapers tell us the numbers of the affected ones, but some say these numbers that are announced are less than the reality. But I say: Man must prepare for affliction, with what can he be prepared for affliction? To return to God Almighty and to repent to Him.

Brother believers, councils of repentance must be hold everywhere even in homes, and councils seeking forgiveness and returning to God Almighty to ask Him to relieve this nation from this plight. Another verse in Surat Yunus states: {Then has there not been a [single] city that believed so its faith benefited it except the people of Jonah? When they believed, We removed from them the punishment of disgrace in worldly life and gave them enjoyment for a time.}

When this scourge comes, one must notice that it is nearing the transition from this world to the afterlife. God Almighty has made death unknown to us, so that we are always ready. What strikes the world today as a result of this virus must be a reason for us to resort to God Almighty, today nothing is beneficial except God’s mercy. As a religious system, we believe that God Almighty raises the affliction.

O God, relieve this nation from this anguish. And I would love to focus on that God loves His servants: {Say, [O Muhammad], “If you should love Allah (SWT), then follow me, [so] Allah will love you and forgive you your sins. And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.”}

And as we read in Dua Kumayl, “O’ the One, whose pleasure is quickly achieved!” So we need to do at least one step towards the Lord and towards the Prophet and the holy Imams (prayers be upon them). We ask the Lord to lift the plight from this nation and to bestow His mercy upon us in this holy month of Rajab. And, the latest of our prayers is; praise be to Allah (SWT), Lord of the Worlds, and Prayers and Allah’s Peace be upon Mohammad and his pure and virtuous lineage.