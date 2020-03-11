What to do when a nation is inflicted with disaster according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Swear to God, never life’s affluence and comfort is taken from a nation unless as a result of them committing sins; because Allah (SWT) does not oppress God’s servants. If at the time of calamities and when the blessings are taken away, people beseech God with sincerity, and with hearts filled with kindness of God, ask forgiveness; whatever they have lost, will be returned to them, and any corruption will be rectified [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 178.