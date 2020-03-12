CCMW calls on Canadians to support Muslim women’s right to wear Hijab

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim women group in Montreal, Canada has urged people to condemn violence and support Muslim women’s right to wear the Hijab on the International Women’s Day marked annually on March 8.

“We particularly ask for our fellow Quebecers to respect our Muslim sisters who choose to wear the Hijab as part of their attire,” the Canadian Council of Muslim Women (CCMW) said in a statement. “Quebec`s Bill 21 hurt the Muslim community, especially the young female members who graduate from the Education and the Law Faculties, in denying them access to the workforce.”

In July 2019, Quebec’s Bill 21 banning public-school teachers, government lawyers, judges, and police officers from wearing Hijab and religious symbols, was passed at Quebec’s National Assembly. The new bill was already affecting the Muslim community negatively after a Montreal Muslim women’s organization report in May said there had been a sharp increase in Islamophobic incidents after the bill was tabled.

Weeks before the bill, several Muslim women have reported about being spat upon, harassed or denied public services. The CCMW Montreal also appealed to all men and young boys out there to “educate your fellow menfolk and warn against the use of violence as a means of getting rid of conflict”, About Islam reported.