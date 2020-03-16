Schools, colleges closed in Kashmir amid Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- The authorities in Kashmir has ordered the closure of all academic institutions till March 31 due to coronavirus.

“All educational institutions (public and private) including schools, colleges and universities of Jammu and Kashmir region to suspend teaching and classes work till March 31,” said Bhupinder Kumar, director of the region’s health department, at a news conference on Wednesday.

However, the official added that all examinations will take place as scheduled.

Kumar also advised social, political and religious organizations to avoid large gatherings and functions as the authorities have directed closure of all the cinemas in the region, according to AA.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said 2,157 people — travellers and persons in contact with suspected coronavirus cases — have been put under surveillance in the union territory.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 1829 persons are under home quarantine and 29 persons are in hospital quarantine while 131 persons are under home surveillance.

It said 101 samples have been sent for testing, of which 87 tested negative.

Only two cases have tested positive so far while reports of 12 cases are awaited till date, the bulletin added.

A total of 168 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said, Business Today reported.

Mosques help to spread the awareness of precautions to prevent spread of Coronavirus

The Srinagar administration on Friday reached out to mosques and shrines in the district as part of its efforts to spread the awareness of precautions that need following to prevent spread of the Coronavirus, J&K Government said in a statement.

The managing committees of major mosques and shrines were invited to a meeting where senior health department officials were also present and sensitised to the need to follow all precautions in order to prevent spread of the pathogen.

The aim of the meeting was also to involve mosques – considering their deep reach in their societies – in efforts of the administration to spread the awareness among the masses about the importance of following relevant precautions, Kashmir Observer told.

Regional Director, Health & Family Welfare, GoI, Dr Shazia Wafai, briefed the mosque committee members about specific precautions that need following — in particular stressing the importance of maintaining high standards of personal and collective hygiene.

She said the pathogen has been seen to have strong transmission capabilities and stressed the importance of following all precautions.

The committee members were also informed about the health department’s preparedness surrounding the matter during the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking on the occasion urged all mosques in the district to play their role both in terms of following precautions and helping the administration in preventing its spread in Srinagar.

He said knowledge material about the disease will be distributed amongst all mosques in the district in efforts to raise awareness about precautions that need to be followed to prevent its spread and acquisition.

Dr Shahid assured that the administration at levels is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the virus in J&K and urged the general public to support it in its efforts, the Kashmir Images reported.