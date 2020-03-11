Coronavirus: Iraq bans pilgrim gatherings in holy sites
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Iraq banned public gatherings in cities across the country, especially in holy cities because of the spread of the new coronavirus. According to RT Arabic, Iraq’s COVID-19 crisis management committee said in a statement on Monday that any assemblies must be avoided to prevent the spread of the disease.
It also banned all sports and cultural events as well as marriages and funerals. The statement added that those arriving in Iraq from countries hit by the virus, including Iran, China, South Korea, Japan, Bahrain and Kuwait, need to be quarantined at home for 14 days.
By Monday night, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Iraq reached 66, with six deaths reported in the country. First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 100 countries. The global death toll is around 3,800 with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
