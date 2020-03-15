Video: Italy’s tourist attractions in quarantine

SHAFAQNA- Italy has recorded the largest number of cases of Corona in Europe, and the deadly virus has killed dozens of people in the country so far and has closed tourist attractions in this part of the world.

“Colosseum Rome”, a spectacular and fascinating place that has been visited by a large population throughout history, is now devoid of tourists who once came to see the gladiatorial battles and gathered in front of and inside the building to take photos.

