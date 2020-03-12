Date :Thursday, March 12th, 2020 | Time : 09:22 |ID: 137371 | Print

Islamic Center of Munich closed its activities due to Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Center of Munich in Germany announces the closure of all the operations of the center due to the spread of Coronavirus until further notice. 

In a statement, the Munich Islamic Center in Germany said in a statement that its programs were being shut down due to the spread of the Coronavirus.  Due to the spread of the Coronavirus and the presence of more than 5 cases in the state of Bayren, all the activities of the Munich Islamic Center, including weekly ceremonies and Friday prayers are canceled until further notice. The center said administrative programs such as marriage and divorce are in place.

