A week-long quarantine in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- The Najaf Police Command in Iraq announced a week-long quarantine in the province to counter the outbreak of Corona virus.

From Wednesday, March 11, the province will be quarantined for a week, according to a statement from the Najaf Police Command, a copy of which was handed over to Al-Sumaria News.

“In Najaf’s one-week quarantine, goods and residents of Najaf are free to enter the province,” Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry said.



