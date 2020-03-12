Date :Thursday, March 12th, 2020 | Time : 08:49 |ID: 137381 | Print

A week-long quarantine in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- The Najaf Police Command in Iraq announced a week-long quarantine in the province to counter the outbreak of Corona virus.

From Wednesday, March 11, the province will be quarantined for a week, according to a statement from the Najaf Police Command, a copy of which was handed over to Al-Sumaria News.

“In Najaf’s one-week quarantine, goods and residents of Najaf are free to enter the province,” Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry said.

