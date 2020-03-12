A week-long quarantine in Najaf

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1652253_700.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-12 08:49:162020-03-12 09:21:34A week-long quarantine in Najaf
“In Najaf’s one-week quarantine, goods and residents of Najaf are free to enter the province,” Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry said.
SHAFAQNA- The Najaf Police Command in Iraq announced a week-long quarantine in the province to counter the outbreak of Corona virus.
From Wednesday, March 11, the province will be quarantined for a week, according to a statement from the Najaf Police Command, a copy of which was handed over to Al-Sumaria News.
“In Najaf’s one-week quarantine, goods and residents of Najaf are free to enter the province,” Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry said.
