Shooting outside Paris mosque; one injured

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Reportedly, the man who was shot at a mosque in Paris, is in a critical condition in a Paris hospital.

Local media reported the man was shot twice in the leg in the courtyard of a mosque in the 19th district by a gunman who then fled on a moped, the New Daily reported.

According to Le Parisien, the shooting occurred about 8pm on Sunday local time outside a mosque on Rue de Tanger, which is the location of the headquarters of ACIMA (Islamic Cultural Association Adda’wa Mosque).

Le Parisien later reported it was investigating whether this was a targeted shooting rather than any implications about the location.