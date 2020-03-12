https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/51702_345.png 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-12 01:28:442020-03-12 01:28:44Shooting outside Paris mosque; one injured
Shooting outside Paris mosque; one injured
SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Reportedly, the man who was shot at a mosque in Paris, is in a critical condition in a Paris hospital.
Local media reported the man was shot twice in the leg in the courtyard of a mosque in the 19th district by a gunman who then fled on a moped, the New Daily reported.
According to Le Parisien, the shooting occurred about 8pm on Sunday local time outside a mosque on Rue de Tanger, which is the location of the headquarters of ACIMA (Islamic Cultural Association Adda’wa Mosque).
Le Parisien later reported it was investigating whether this was a targeted shooting rather than any implications about the location.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!