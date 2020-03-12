Date :Thursday, March 12th, 2020 | Time : 01:28 |ID: 137400 | Print

Shooting outside Paris mosque; one injured

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Reportedly, the man who was shot at a mosque in Paris, is in a critical condition in a Paris hospital.

Local media reported the man was shot twice in the leg in the courtyard of a mosque in the 19th district by a gunman who then fled on a moped, the New Daily reported.

According to Le Parisien, the shooting occurred about 8pm on Sunday local time outside a mosque on Rue de Tanger, which is the location of the headquarters of ACIMA (Islamic Cultural Association Adda’wa Mosque).

Le Parisien later reported it was investigating whether this was a targeted shooting rather than any implications about the location.

You might also like
Thousands march in Paris against Islamophobia
Following the Attacks, Heartaches for Humanity
An "act of war" says French President Hollande
Champs-Elysees attacker dead, car contained ‘number of firearms and explosives’
Emmanuel Macron, France, Iran, Yemen,Saudi Arabia FM spox: France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack
France: Clash between police and Yellow Vests for 62nd consecutive weekend
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *