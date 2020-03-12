https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/ef2cee9d-700c-456f-84c6-8dfd758e1191.jpg 365 650 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-12 01:41:382020-03-12 01:41:38Video: French baker's Chocolate Coronavirus provokes smiles
Video: French baker’s Chocolate Coronavirus provokes smiles
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: A French chocolatier Jean-Francois Pre, has taken inspiration from a 3D model of the coronavirus and has made a chocolate shell sprinkled with red almonds, an edible representation of the new coronavirus.
He has sold dozens to customers in western France’s Finistere region over the last week – and he does it, he says, because “it makes them smile in these difficult times.”
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!