Date :Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Video: French baker’s Chocolate Coronavirus provokes smiles

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: A French chocolatier Jean-Francois Pre, has taken inspiration from a 3D model of the coronavirus and has made a chocolate shell sprinkled with red almonds, an edible representation of the new coronavirus.

He has sold dozens to customers in western France’s Finistere region over the last week – and he does it, he says, because “it makes them smile in these difficult times.”

