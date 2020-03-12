Al-Azhar helps to counter Coronavirus outbreak in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Al-Azhar Islamic center in Egypt will help the health ministry in efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to Al-Mesriyoon website, Osama al-Hadidi, director of Al-Azhar’s Word Fatwa Center, in a recent TV interview said that Al-Azhar will make efforts to raise public awareness about the disease.

He said coordination for such efforts was made during a recent visit to the center by a delegation from the health ministry.

Asked about cancelation of Friday prayers or other congregational prayers to prevent the spread of the virus, he said making a decision about such issues requires advice from experts.

He added, however, it is Haram (religiously forbidden) for those infected with coronavirus to attend congregational prayers because it would cause harm to others.

Health officials in Egypt announced Sunday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 55.

Speaking on television, a health ministry spokesperson said seven new cases had been detected.

Egyptian authorities said Saturday that 33 passengers onboard a River Nile cruise ship were found to be infected by the virus.

They said earlier that a German citizen who came to the country a week ago had died from the coronavirus, marking the country’s first death from the outbreak.

First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 80 countries.

The global death toll is around 3,500 with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).