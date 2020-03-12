Date :Thursday, March 12th, 2020 | Time : 09:42 |ID: 137425 | Print

Greece warned on anti-migrant violence

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Rights organizations are urging greater European co-operation to head off e anti-migrant tensions engulfing parts of Greece.

Refugees seeking to cross into the country, especially from the newly porous Turkish border have been met in some quarters by violence from both local residents and the authorities.

