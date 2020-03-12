What is the consequence of inaction after gaining knowledge?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Prophet Moses/Musa (AS) had a companion who was very knowledgeable and he suddenly disappeared. No one knew where he was until Moses (AS) asked Jibrail (AS) about him. Jibrail (AS) told Moses (AS): He is outside your door and has changed into a monkey. Moses (AS) started weeping to God and went to his praying place and said: O’ God, he was my friend and companion, why has this happened? God said: O’ Moses, if you pray to God until your arms drop off, God will not accept your prayer about that man. Because God made that man a carrier of knowledge, but he wasted the knowledge and acted against it. So, find someone else instead of him [1].

