What happens to self-opinionated person?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: Whoever is selfish and self-opinionated will be deviated from the right path, and whoever considers himself/herself needless of others wisdom and intellect (and acts upon his/her own views only and does not consult others at all) will stumble and fall down [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 74, Page 236.