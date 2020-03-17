Medical Terrorism: How US illegal sanctions affect public health in Iran?

SHAFAQNA | By Leila Yazdani: Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran has started the fight against the epidemic by taking advantage of its domestic capabilities and uniting all related systems. But despite US officials’ false claims, sanctions are still underway and the consequences of such approach will certainly be able to create a problem for efforts made by Iran in fighting coronavirus.

As thousands of coronavirus cases are being recorded across the world, governments are trying everything to clamp down on its rapid spread. But, the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran poses a major existential threat that could overwhelm the healthcare system and other resources to combat the disease. Sanctions on Iran central bank will prevent it from providing medicine to its citizens. Meanwhile, under Washington’s pressure, Britain, France, and Germany have stopped their transactions with the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s healthcare sector has blamed the banking sanctions for a lack of testing equipment to diagnose COVID-19. Economic sanctions have slowed down Iran from importing coronavirus test kits.

Tehran has described the U.S. government’s sanctions as “economic war” and “economic terrorism”. Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance for the first time since 1962 to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the head of Iran’s central bank, said he had requested a $5 billion emergency loan to help fight the epidemic, which has infected at least 10,000 Iranians, telegraph told.

Iran is facing its most challenging moment since 1988

The coronavirus is more than a health menace. It’s a wealth destroyer that the global economy will have to live with for many months to come. In such a context, what is clear is Iran is facing its most challenging moment since 1988 and the end of its war with Iraq.

The Trump administration bears some of the blame for all the people who will be sickened and for those who will die, because it has chosen the blunt instrument of economic blockade on civilians to deal with Iran rather than diplomacy. At the same time, it has delivered a significant blow to the legitimacy of coercive US sanctions on Iran.

The Commondreams story said that if you were an evil comic book villain attempting to kill large numbers of people with a disease outbreak, you could not do a better job in putting people in harm’s way than Trump has been doing.

The Middle East Eye conclusion to be drawn from this fact is that the Trump administration might learn a lesson from former President George W Bush, who declared Iran as part of the “axis of evil”, yet rushed tonnes of medical supplies, as well as a search-and-rescue team, to earthquake-hit Iran in 2003.

Successive US administrations have employed sanctions as a key foreign policy tool to inflict untold suffering on innocent people in various countries.

The re-imposition of much broader sanctions after the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 accord in 2018, and the threat of secondary sanctions against those countries supplying Iran, resulted in a cut-off of vital medicines, with reports that 80 important drugs were no longer available under the Iranian state’s drug insurance scheme.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), although humanitarian trade is exempt from US sanctions, “broad restrictions on financial transactions, coupled with aggressive rhetoric from US officials, have drastically constrained the ability of Iranian entities to finance humanitarian imports, including vital medicines and medical equipment”, according to Wsws.

Zarif slammed US medical terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country was in urgent need of face masks, ventilators and surgical gowns and then blamed the U.S. for what he called economic terrorism, saying it was endangering Iranian patients, NPR told.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message slammed US medical terrorism, saying it is aimed at draining Iran’s resources, IRNA reported.

Iran warns against politicizing coronavirus and, stressed the importance of maintaining World cooperation in fighting coronavirus and warned against any politicization, irresponsible measures and smear campaign.

Government officials criticising the US for exploiting the coronavirus epidemic to “weaken Iran’s morale”, emphasized that the US sanctions contravene the basic humanitarian need to assist the Iranian people in their struggle against the spreading virus.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called for international intervention for the removal of the United States’ sanctions on Iran while the country is battling a growing coronavirus epidemic.

He made the statement in a letter addressed to President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, the copies of which were sent to his Asian and Muslim state counterparts as well as other international parliamentary assemblies, ISNA reported.

“It is regrettable that in this sensitive situation, Iran … is systematically under unilateral and inhumane direct and indirect sanctions of the United States,” he said.

According to Larijani, the US sanctions policy is against the United Nations Charter and the World Health Organization’s Statute and hampers not only Iran’s strong efforts but also global attempts to contain the virus, according to Financialtribune.

Washington claims imports of medicine are exempted, but the ground reality says the opposite, Trt World mentioned.

US President Donald Trump said the US was willing to help the Iranians with the problem, adding “all they have to do is ask,” Press TV reported.

Iran again said it does not count on the United States for help in its battle against the coronavirus because it does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

“Those who have deprived the people of even medicine and food through sanctions, who have done the most vicious things… they appear with a mask of sympathy and say that we want to help the nation of Iran,” Rouhani said, in a clear reference to the United States, AFP reported.

Rouhani: US must first lift sanctions blocking medicine purchases to prove its honest intent to help

Rouhani said the US must first lift sanctions blocking medicine purchases to prove its honest intent to help.

“This is the first step… to free banking relations for purchasing medicine, transferring medicine and shipping medicine and food,” he said.

Moreover, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) questioned the sincerity of the US in its offer to help the Islamic Republic to contain the coronavirus epidemic, saying sanctions and non-commitment are more dangerous to international security than COVID-19.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “We have had doubts and continue to have doubts about the intentions of Americans. If they had good intentions, they would not have publicized the aid first in the media with propagandist aims.” The spokesman also dismissed a “hypocritical” claim made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about making an offer to Tehran to help the country fight the coronavirus, saying such remarks pursue political purposes and aim to distract the world public opinion.

Mousavi said, “We monitor the Americans’ positions. We have already seen how much they acted against Iran and our capabilities and toward weakening the people, and those actions still continue.

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi in the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting said the US’ sanctions on Iran while the country is grappling with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is “a clear violation of the right to health and the right to life”, Mehr news reported.

In October 2018, The Hague-based International Court of Justice The UN’s principal judicial body issued a ruling ordering the U.S. to halt its unilateral sanctions on “humanitarian” supplies to Iran.

U.S. sanctions on Iran technically exclude “humanitarian items” like food, medicine, and medical devices but the Trump administration had used counterterrorism laws to severely restrict this trade, National Interest mentioned.

What is clear is that the sanctions, the coronavirus and the slow down in oil markets are clearly going to have an impact on the most vulnerable in Iranian society.

Needless to say, other Western governments – particularly those that signed on to the nuclear deal or otherwise supported it – have a moral responsibility to double their efforts to assist Iran, both directly by helping to battle the coronavirus outbreak, and indirectly by urging Washington to step away from its maximum pressure strategy. What Iran needs right now is maximum external assistance and solidarity.