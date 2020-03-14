US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The US has started withdrawing some troops from Afghanistan, part of the initial drawdown to 8,600.

According to AP, Army Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement that the U.S. is moving ahead with plans to cut the number of forces in the country from about 13,000 to 8,600 over the next four and a half months.

“USFOR-A maintains all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives -including conducting counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda and ISIS-K and providing support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” he added. “USFOR-A is on track to meet directed force levels while retaining the necessary capabilities.”

The move is part of the agreement signed between the US and Taliban late last month that sets into motion the potential for a full withdrawal of US troops who have been fighting in the country since 2001.

The US has 135 days from the signing of the agreement to reduce troop numbers from the current total of 12,000 to 13,000 currently in the country.

If the Taliban meet the conditions of the agreement, the remaining US troops are supposed to depart within 14 months, CNN reported.