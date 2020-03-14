Germany: First Muslim running for mayor in Bavaria

SHAFAQNA- Ozan Iyibas is the first Muslim candidate of the Christian Social Union party (CSU) for the upcoming Bavarian council election.

Ozan Iyibas has unleashed a mini earthquake with his candidacy – as the first Muslim standing for the Christian Social Union (CSU) in a predominantly Catholic region.

“I don’t see any contradiction in this choice,” says the 37-year-old, sitting back in an armchair and clutching a mug of tea in the town of Neufahrn.

“It’s a question of values. The values of my religion are very close to those of Christians.”

While Iyibas won the local CSU’s nomination unanimously, such support is not always a given in the region where party chief Markus Soeder in 2018 ordered crosses to be displayed at the entrances of all public buildings, as a way of honouring the region’s “cultural heritage”.

In another Bavarian village, Wallerstein, resistance from local CSU members was so great against a Muslim candidate that the hopeful was forced to pull out of the race.

The CSU, sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has been the dominating force in Bavaria since the end of World War II, Dawn reported.