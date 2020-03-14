Egyptian Fatwa Center: During outbreaks of contagious diseases, it is not permissible to attend congregational prayers

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian Fatwa Center known as “Dār al-Iftā’ al-Miṣriyyah” by issuing a Fatwa on Thursday stated that not attending in congregational and Friday prayers in mosques during the natural disasters and outbreaks of contagious diseases such as the Coronavirus is allowed.

The center said in a statement not to attend Friday and congregational prayers in such circumstances is a religious excuse and stated that according to Shari’ah, praying at home during natural disasters such as floods and storms, as well as outbreaks of contagious diseases, is permissible, and can even be mandatory, at the discretion of the competent parties.

The center added in its statement, “Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) strengthened the foundations of sanitary quarantine and considered preventive measures necessary during the epidemic diseases”.

Dār al-Iftā’ al-Miṣriyyah also emphasized that the presence of patients with contagious diseases in public places is Haram (not allowed).

