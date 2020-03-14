Date :Saturday, March 14th, 2020 | Time : 09:24 |ID: 137517 | Print

Ayatollah Isa Qassim calls on Bahrainis not to gather in Mosques and public places

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s Prominent Religious Authority urges citizens to consider the medical advices to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain Shias, called on citizens to observe health advice from relevant departments specializing in reducing and controlling the spread of Coronavirus, ISNA reported.

He also emphasized to avoid gatherings in Husseiniyehs, Mosques and other places, as well as public and family gatherings, to stop spreading the virus.

