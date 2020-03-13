Due to the possibility of Corona outbreak, Friday prayer in Karbala will not be held

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/کربلا.jpg 578 1028 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-13 00:23:232020-03-13 00:23:23Due to the possibility of Corona outbreak, Friday prayer in Karbala will not be held
SHAFAQNA- Iraq announced that Friday prayer will not be held in Karbala for fear of spreading the Coronavirus.
