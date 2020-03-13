Date :Friday, March 13th, 2020 | Time : 00:23 |ID: 137553 | Print

Due to the possibility of Corona outbreak, Friday prayer in Karbala will not be held

SHAFAQNA- Iraq announced that Friday prayer will not be held in Karbala for fear of spreading the Coronavirus.

Persian Version

