Date :Monday, March 16th, 2020 | Time : 10:02 |ID: 137558 | Print

Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine to launch International Day of Holy Quran

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (AS): In order to discuss the launch of an international day dedicated to Islam’s Holy Book, a meeting was held between the Quran House, Karbala Satellite Channel and the Media Department of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

“The International Day of the Holy Quran will be on the 27th of Rajab of every year, and an extensive media campaign with a universal hashtag will also be launched. We hope that all countries will participate and mark this international day,” said Seyyed Ali Shubbar, Head of the Media Department.

For his part, the director of the Quran House Sheikh Hassan al-Mansouri said, “In an unprecedented initiative at the level of the Islamic world, the Quran House of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine launches a major campaign to announce the day of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mission as the International Day of the Holy Quran,” noting that this declaration comes at a time when the Muslims are in dire need of the Holy Book as they are going through crises of affliction.

You might also like
Photos: Beautiful Street Leading to Imam Hussain's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Contract to equip Khatim al-Anbiya Cardiac Hospital of Imam Husayn (A.S) Holy Shrine
Supreme Religious Authority: Iraqi Health Authorities Are Responsible to Elucidate the Coronavirus' Danger And Methods of Its…
All treatment costs of the Syria road crash victims will be covered by Imam Hussain's (A.S) Shrine
Iraq's Unique Library opening soon
Imam Hussain's (A.S) Holy Shrine Signs Land Ownership Deed In Burkina Faso
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *