Date :Friday, March 13th, 2020 | Time : 00:50 |ID: 137575 | Print

Video: UN reported more than 8,000 displaced in inter-community clashes in S Sudan

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: More than 8,000 people were displaced in clashes between communities in the east of South Sudan, the chief of the UN peacekeeping mission says after visiting the region.

You might also like
UN urges US to obey the rules and allow vital medicines imports to Iran
Iran’s envoy to UN said Iran reserves right to self-defense, ‘harsh revenge’ for Soleimani Assassination
Hariri to UN chief: Israel's drone attack on Lebanon, a threat to drag the region into an…
Meeting of Iran's FM Zarif & UN Deputy Secretary-General
Boris Johnson requested by Muslim Labour MPs to condemn India’s transgression in Kashmir
More than 2mn refugees flee conflicts, violence this year - UN
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *