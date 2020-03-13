https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/b15328be-9577-4131-a1cd-a270ef0a4796.jpg 365 650 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-13 00:50:092020-03-13 00:50:09Video: UN reported more than 8,000 displaced in inter-community clashes in S Sudan
Video: UN reported more than 8,000 displaced in inter-community clashes in S Sudan
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: More than 8,000 people were displaced in clashes between communities in the east of South Sudan, the chief of the UN peacekeeping mission says after visiting the region.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!