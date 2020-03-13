Date :Friday, March 13th, 2020 | Time : 01:01 |ID: 137582 | Print

WHO warned Coronavirus ‘very real’ threat to become pandemic+ Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Concerning the China-generated coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a grave warning and said that there is a “very real” threat that the flu-like pathogen would become a pandemic.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference in Geneva on Monday.

“But it would be the first pandemic that could be controlled. The bottom line is we are not at the mercy of the virus. Whether it is pandemic or not, the rule of the game is the same: never give up,” he added.

Tedros also censured those who might suggest simply letting the virus run its course, stressing that the outbreak is “very fatal” for the elderly and weak, in particular.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan in Hubei, has killed more than 3,800 people and infected over 108,000 in at least 95 countries — the majority in mainland China.

The country’s National Health Commission on Sunday recorded 40 new cases, down from 44 a day earlier, the lowest since Beijing first began to release data on January 20.

Of the new infections, 36 were in Wuhan and the remaining four had been imported from Iran, one of the worst-hit countries.

On Sunday, China also reported 22 new deaths — which were all, except one, in Hubei, bringing the toll to 3,119.

More than 80,700 people have in total been infected in mainland China.

You might also like
Is China changing its policy towards Uighur Muslims?
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russia, Sergey Lavrov,Iran Zarif visits Russia next Mon. for talks on JCPOA
Iran,China Emphasize on reinforcing ties in political, economic and energy fields
Muslim women reportedly ‘sterilized’ in Chinese ‘re-education’ camps
Mohammad Javad Zarif, JCPOA FM Zarif tells RT: US won’t stop at Iran nuclear deal, it’ll tear up any accord as…
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims reportedly in detention in Xinjiang, China
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *