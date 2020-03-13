Iran’s Leader will not deliver New Year’s speech due to counter the Corona outbreak
SHAFAQNA- New Year‘s speech, held annually on the first day of the year in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (pbuh), will not be held this year due to health recommendations to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and, his Eminence will not travel to Mashhad, the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution announced.
The text of this announcement is as follows:
In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful
The honorable nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran be informed that due to the spread of the Coronavirus and the serious recommendations of officials and health professionals to avoid gatherings and travelling in order to prevent the spread of disease, the speech of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which he has every year on the first day of the New Year in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (pbuh), will not take place this year. And, his Eminence will not travel to Mashhad.
It is hoped that by fully observing the health guidelines and by relying on the Almighty God, our beloved people will soon have complete health. We also ask God the Almighty to heal and bestow health on those suffering from this disease.
Source: Khamenei.ir
