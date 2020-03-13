Friday Prayers at Imam Hussein (AS) Holy Shrine Cancelled until Further Notice

SHAFAQNA-

It said in a statement that concerns over the spread of the coronavirus is the reason for the decision, al-Sumaria TV reported.

It added that the health department in Karbala had requested the cancelation of the Friday prayers.

Earlier, this Astan had called off the Friday prayers of last week.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Iraq rose to 71 Tuesday, according to the country’s health minister.

Jaffar Allawi told a news conference that Iraq is successfully fighting the virus compared to France, Italy and the UK and said the country has received support from China.

Iraq reported its seventh coronavirus death Monday and the first in the southeastern city of Basra.

More than 4,200 people have died of COVID-19 across the world, and more than 113,000 people have also been infected, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). About 64,000 people have also recovered from the illness globally.