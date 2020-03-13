Photos: Celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) in Victoria, Australia

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/571FB37B-BF0E-45D1-BDDE-3D563F400F17.jpeg 677 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-13 14:21:222020-03-13 14:21:22Photos: Celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) in Victoria, Australia
Date :Friday, March 13th, 2020 | Time : 14:21 |ID: 137631 | Print
You might also like
Message of Congratulation by Ahlulbayt World Assembly on occasion of Birth Anniversary of Imam Mahdi
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!