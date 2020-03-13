Date :Friday, March 13th, 2020 | Time : 14:21 |ID: 137631 | Print

Photos: Celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) in Victoria, Australia

SHAFAQNA- The celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) was held in central Al-Asr in the Altunan North area of ​​Victoria, Australia, according to the ABNA news agency.

