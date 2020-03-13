What are the sources of God’s disobedience?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-13 14:49:062020-03-13 14:49:06What are the sources of God’s disobedience?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The start of the rebellion and God’s disobedience are in six things: 1) Love of the world 2) Love of the position 3) Love of food 4) Love of sleep 5) Love of comfort (easy life) 6) Love of women (lust for women) [1].
[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 29.
