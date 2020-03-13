Date :Friday, March 13th, 2020 | Time : 14:49 |ID: 137645 | Print

What are the sources of God’s disobedience?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The start of the rebellion and God’s disobedience are in six things: 1) Love of the world 2) Love of the position 3) Love of food 4) Love of sleep 5) Love of comfort (easy life) 6) Love of women (lust for women) [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 29.

