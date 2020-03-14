Saudi postpones G20 meeting, suspends international flights

SHAFAQNA- A meeting of G20 Agriculture and Water ministers scheduled for March 17-19 in Saudi Arabia has been postponed over the coronavirus outbreak according to Reuters. Saudi Arabia also said today (March 14) it would suspend international flights for two weeks.

The kingdom holds the G20 presidency this year and hosts the annual summit in November.

“The kingdom’s government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from Sunday March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus,” the foreign ministry tweeted, AFP reported.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 86 cases of the virus so far, but no deaths, according to the health ministry.