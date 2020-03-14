Canada: 3 Shia centers closed in Ontario due to Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Three Mosques, including the Ja’fari Community Center in Thornhill, the Islamic Center of Brampton, and the Razavi Community Center in Hamilton, Ontario, are temporarily closed.

According to Shia News, the Islamic Center of Twelver Shias in Ontario, Canada, was temporarily shut down due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus. The Twelver Shia community announced on Tuesday that it has decided to temporarily shut down three mosques, including the Islamic Center of Brampton, Thornhill and Hamilton, which includes Congregational Prayers as well as Friday Prayers.

“In this season of the year, with the approach of Islamic festivals, we predicted that the amount of traffic that comes in and out of the centers will be very high and so we decided to temporarily shut down these centers,” Shafiq Ibrahim, the deputy head of the Islamic Community, said. Ibrahim said the three Mosques, including the Ja’fari Community Center in Tournail, the Islamic Center of Brampton and the Razavi Community Center in Hamilton, will be temporarily closed.

A working group of medical professionals in the field of Coronavirus has also been set up to monitor the situation, update members and determine when Mosques will reopen. “We collect a lot of data, plus checking that what agencies and related centers recommend in the field of ​​public health,” Ibrahim added, “If these reported cases are removed and we control the virus, it will lead to the reopening of the centers”.

Two Islamic Schools including the Sadiq Islamic School in Thornhill and Wali ul Asr Learning Institute in Brampton are still open. “Schools are taking all necessary precautions, and students and their families perform necessary proceedings to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus,” Ibrahim said.

