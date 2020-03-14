What is the connection between knowledge and tolerance?

SHAFAQNA – It is said about the human being who has knowledge but no tolerance that: Knowledge minus tolerance (forbearance) usually is harmful. In one aspect we say that knowledge without tolerance has no use, this does not mean that it is harmful. This means that I cannot present my knowledge in order to be utilised. And in another time, it is said that not only knowledge without tolerance has no use, but it is also harmful. A human being is knowledgeable, but because is not tolerant, causes harm in connection with his/her knowledge and causes confrontation. Therefore, it is said that after knowledge, the most precious of accomplishments is tolerance [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 4, Page 233.