How can the human being stay on the straight path?

SHAFAQNA – It must be said that only following the infallibles can definitely save the human beings from being misled and prevent them from obeying Satan; because non-infallibles may make mistakes and commit sins and may be deceived by Satan [1]. In this regard, it is narrated from Imam Ridha/Reza (AS) who said: We (the infallibles (AS)) are Ahlu-Dhikr/Zikr and questions must be asked from us. It must be stressed that infallibles are the complete meaning of “Ahlu-Dhikr”; because their knowledge originates from God’s knowledge and the Prophet’s (PBUH) knowledge, their knowledge is free from errors, and it is intertwined with the status of infallibility [2].

