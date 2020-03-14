US media busy with politicizing Corona in Iran: Qom municipality denies Washington Post’s claim

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani : Qom municipality denied US media claims about appearing two large trenches at a cemetery in Qom at the end of February; after Coronavirus outbreak.

“The images published by foreign media, is exaggerated and purely for the purpose of spreading falsehood, and even a part of the images is not related to the Masoumeh (S.A) Paradise Graveyard’s boundary and space but is related to the adjacent estate”, the Director General of International Affairs at Qom Municipality told reporters.

He described the construction of some sections of graves as sections for crisis, based on previous planning and said, “Construction of these fragments is in accordance with the instructions of the country’s crisis headquarters that a part of the graveyards should be allocated to unexpected crisis such as floods, earthquakes, etc”.

Structure of tombs shows that it took several years to build them

Mehdi Kalantazadeh saying that the plan of development of Masoumeh (S.A) Paradise is related to several years ago, added, “Due to the necessity of expansion of this graveyard and prevention of burial of deceased people in the graveyards of the city, studies and civil operations for development plan of Masoumeh (S.A) Paradise Graveyard has been implemented since many years ago, and even the news related to the construction of the graves for crisis has been published months before the Coronavirus outbreak”.

Last December, Abdul Hamid Vakili had reported about the construction of 2,000 tombs in the crisis section of Masoumeh (S.A) Paradise Graveyard and had told Qom News: “This project was built for critical times to be exploited at that time”.

Earlier, CEO of Qom Graveyards Organization denied the Washington Post’s claim and said that no digging has been done by the agents of the Masoumeh Paradise in Qom and this is just a rumor.

“The tombs of Paradise 3 of Qom graveyard, known as the Crisis Section, have been built for the past five years,” Sayed Seifuddin Mousavi Niraki told ISNA.

Mousavi Niraki went on to add, “The structure of the tombs in this piece clearly shows that it took several years to build them.”

“These graves are not for the coronary deceased. The grave for the coronary deceased must be according to the standards that exist in this field and also should be dug according to the religious principles, etc. This means that these graves have to be in the form that prevent the spread of diseases and on the other hand do not cause any problem for the groundwater,” he added.

“Now, burial in the graves is beings done in the regular form. Some statistics should not mislead people because normally Qom has about 25 deceased each day and each buried person should not be considered as dead because of Coronavirus. That is, also before Corona, an average of 25 people were buried in Qom every day,” CEO of Qom Graveyards Organization said.

Anti-Iranian media are conducting psychological operations against Iran

Over the last few days, many media all over the world have put their focus on a Washington Post report about Qom. The story claims that two large trenches with a total length of almost 100 meters appeared at the end of February at a cemetery in Qom. Republishing a series of images first published by the New York Times, the report claims the excavation of a new section of graveyard in the city of Qom — the epicentre of Iran’s COVID-19 outbreak — that began around February 21, just two days after Iran reported its first cases of coronavirus. Moreover, CNN has published a similar report claiming satellite images show Iran building burial pits for Coronavirus victims.

Mousavi Niyarki reiterated that people should be alert to virus rumors that are being pursued by some media and receive official statistics and information from official sources, as Sputnik reported.

He added, on the other hand, that CNN, the Washington Post and other anti-Iranian media, while emphasizing the “secrecy” of the Iranian government, are conducting psychological operations against the people of Iran.

US media are busy with politicizing Corona issue in Qom, largest center for Shia scholarship in the world, while disease status has been declared super-critical in the province, and the vice-chancellor of Qom University of Medical Sciences announced today that shutting down the Grand Mosque of Jamkaran and the shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) is on the agenda, in order to control the Coronavirus outbreak.

Maraji’ by issuing Fatwas prohibit people from any action which leads to Coronavirus outbreak

For the first time, physicians in Qom noticed that this dangerous virus has entered Iran. World Health Organization’s representative on last week’s visit to the hospitals of Qom has declared that combat against the Coronavirus in this city is very successful, Shafaqna Persian reported.

Since the outbreak of the Corona virus in Iran, Top Scholars and Maraji’ have emphasized the need for adherence to medical advices and by issuing Fatwas, they have prohibited people from any action which leads to Coronavirus outbreak.

“If medical and public health officials see necessary to observe instructions in these issues, it is necessary to observe them to avoid the spread of the illness. In general, must not do any act which may transmit illnesses, even if the probability is low. It is recommended to all the believers besides observing health instructions; do not forget to resort to Imam Mahdi (AJ) which is beneficial,” The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi writes answering a religious question.

Answering another religious question about how to bury those who die because of Coronavirus, His Eminence also writes, “If it is necessary, a separate sewer to be prepared for washing. If by freezing, or other ways it is possible to be completely prepared, even though with delay, this must be done… Anyhow preparation of the dead body is necessary according to religious laws, and only to the extent of compulsion this can be remitted”.

920 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Qom, 32 of whom have died since Friday while 46 have recovered.