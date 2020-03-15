https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/F130B49C-5DCB-42B5-82E4-8B434BEFABCD.jpeg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-15 09:40:312020-03-15 09:40:31Washington Islamic Center closed to prevent spread of Coronavirus
Washington Islamic Center closed to prevent spread of Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- As for the rising prevalence of the Coronavirus in the United States, the Washington Islamic Educational Center has closed down.
As the Coronavirus spreads in the United States, the Islamic Educational Center in Washington announced the cancellation of its programs.
According to the Coronavirus outbreak and the importance of protecting the health of the participants, the center will be closed until further notice.
