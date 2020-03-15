Date :Sunday, March 15th, 2020 | Time : 09:40 |ID: 137745 | Print

Washington Islamic Center closed to prevent spread of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- As for the rising prevalence of the Coronavirus in the United States, the Washington Islamic Educational Center has closed down.

As the Coronavirus spreads in the United States, the Islamic Educational Center in Washington announced the cancellation of its programs.

According to the Coronavirus outbreak and the importance of protecting the health of the participants, the center will be closed until further notice.

