Egypt: Al-Azhar helps to counter Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA– The Al-Azhar Islamic center in Egypt will help the health ministry in efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to Al-Mesriyoon website, Osama al-Hadidi, director of Al-Azhar’s Word Fatwa Center, in a recent TV interview said that Al-Azhar will make efforts to raise public awareness about the disease.

He said coordination for such efforts was made during a recent visit to the center by a delegation from the health ministry, IQNA reported.

Asked about cancellation of Friday prayers or other congregational prayers to prevent the spread of the virus, he said making a decision about such issues requires advice from experts.

He added, however, it is Haram (religiously forbidden) for those infected with Coronavirus to attend congregational prayers because it would cause harm to others.

If Muslim scholars are asking the health ministry to prevent the Friday prayers over the fear of the Coronavirus spread, the ban is “permissible,” the Egyptian Minister of Awqaf , Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, announced on Saturday.

Speaking in a conference held at Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, Gomaa said that the “overall purposes of Islamic law require the protection of the people.”

“In the event of an epidemic that is considered a threat to humanity, necessary measures must be taken to protect the human beings,” he stressed, Middle East Monitor told.

New rules of Al-Azhar Islamic Center to deal with Coronavirus

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center has put in place new rules to counter the spread of the corona virus in various parts of the center.

Al-Azhar’s representative Sheikh Saleh Abbas said in a statement that al-Azhar has put in place new laws to deal with the Coronavirus in its various parts and to comply with the recommendations of the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

According to the new laws of Al-Azhar, all types of gatherings, including religious and cultural activities, competitions, trips, camps, etc., are temporarily suspended except where necessary. Along with the ongoing pursuit of Al-Azhar students, health departments will be activated in Al-Azhar schools.

Holding information campaigns for the prevention of epidemic diseases and paying attention to the cleaning, publishing and distribution of posters containing health recommendations by the Ministry of Health and restricting the travel of international students and their submission to the competent authorities prior to issuing permission are other laws in Al-Azhar, Shia News reported.

Continuous disinfection and cleaning of all buildings and rooms of the center and the stoppage of visits of Al-Azhar’ s representatives to other countries to advertise, and equipping the quarantine rooms for those suspected of having the Coronavirus are also mentioned as other cases of these new laws.

Egyptian Fatwa Center: During outbreaks of contagious diseases, it is not permissible to attend congregational prayers

The Egyptian Fatwa Center known as “Dār al-Iftā’ al-Miṣriyyah” by issuing a Fatwa on Thursday stated that not attending in congregational and Friday prayers in mosques during the natural disasters and outbreaks of contagious diseases such as the Coronavirus is allowed.

The center said in a statement not to attend Friday and congregational prayers in such circumstances is a religious excuse and stated that according to Shari’ah, praying at home during natural disasters such as floods and storms, as well as outbreaks of contagious diseases, is permissible, and can even be mandatory, at the discretion of the competent parties.

On March 9, 2020, Egypt’s government banned all large community events and gatherings until further notice to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Minister of Endowment Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa announced that the celebration of Isra and Mi’raj on March 20, 2020, will not be held, adding that Mosques Imams will give Friday sermons on the Isra and Mi’raj journey.

The minister also noted that televised preaching will be broadcast for the people on the lessons learned from Prophet Muhammad’s journey, sending his best wishes for all Muslims on the occasion of this event.

Coronavirus disease has forced many countries to suspend their flights around the globe after the infected cases reached 145,963 people and 5,440 deaths were reported so far. Five days ago, the virus was announced a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

In Egypt, the Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 13 new Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, bringing the total number of infections to 93.

The thirteen cases who tested positive for the new Covid-19 include eight foreigners and five Egyptians, the ministry said, adding that the new cases had dealt with the previously confirmed cases, Egypt Today reported.