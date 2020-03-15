Date :Sunday, March 15th, 2020 | Time : 10:32 |ID: 137770 | Print

Photos: Indian Muslims’ rally in protest of inattention to their citizenry

SHAFAQNA- India’s Muslims in Iran rallied to protest against their embassy’s failure to cooperate to return Indian nationals to their country.

Muslims, while had handwritten scripts in Persian and English in their hands, rallied outside the Indian embassy in Tehran and demanded Indian officials and international institutions to pay attention to return them to their country.

