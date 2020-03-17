Date :Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 | Time : 10:15 |ID: 137829 | Print

Video: Woeful situation of drinkable water shortage in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Saudi-led Arab coalition raids also water supply stations in Yemen war and shortage of safe drinking water has increased the risk of epidemic diseases among the people of the country, according to ABNA News Agency.
The United Nations said 19 million people in almost two-thirds of Yemen’s population don’t access to safe drinking water. The video below shows drinking water shortages and how Yemenis have access to drinking water.

