How can the human being have a dignified life?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Whoever wants to have dignity and grandeur without needing to gather wealth or having powerful positions; must change from indignity of committing sins to dignity of obeying God. Allah (SWT) revealed to Prophet Dawood (AS): O’ Dawood, I have designated dignity in God’s obedience, but people seek it in serving the sultans (kings, emirs, and other despotic rulers); and therefore, they do not find it [1].
[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Vol. 2, Page 683.
