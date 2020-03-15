How can the human being have a dignified life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Whoever wants to have dignity and grandeur without needing to gather wealth or having powerful positions; must change from indignity of committing sins to dignity of obeying God. Allah (SWT) revealed to Prophet Dawood (AS): O’ Dawood, I have designated dignity in God’s obedience, but people seek it in serving the sultans (kings, emirs, and other despotic rulers); and therefore, they do not find it [1].

