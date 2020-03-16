Iranian MP called US Congress for suspension of sanctions to fight the Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA – The head of Diplomacy and National Interest Faction of the Iranian Parliment, in a letter to a US congresswoman, emphasizing that US sanctions impede Iranians’ access to health and medical needs, hoped that efforts by representatives of Congress who are against US unilateral sanctions, would lead to the abolition of these inhumane and cruel sanctions.

“As you may already know, the Coronavirus, as a pandemic disease, has affected the health of people in many countries, including Iran, and has cost a lot to the national economy in addition to victimizing innocent people,” Dr. Mustafa Kavakebian wrote to the US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who recently called for the suspension of US sanctions against Iran, Shafaqna reported.

“Now that the issue is well established, the Coronavirus is a serious threat to human health and affects the entire human community without any restriction,” he added. The Iranian member of Parliament emphasized on the necessity to stand all countries together unanimously against this catastrophic disease, regardless of political and geographical differences, and work together to reduce its devastating effects on human, economy and society.

“However, while in recent weeks the Iranian people are grappling with this disease and are in the need for international supports and cooperations in fighting relentlessly against the spread of the virus, unfortunately US government is enterprising to tighten the circle of economic siege against the Islamic Republic of Iran and continues the sanctions threats against the country’s oil buyers who are the only source of funding to fight against the coronavirus, and uses this situation as a tool against the Iranian people,” he continued.

“The hostile actions of the US government in the current situation not only lead to the deterioration of the situation, but it has made a widespread disruption to people’s access to health and medicine needs. Contrary to its claims, the United States is deceiving public opinion and its economic sanctions are designed and in place to deprive the Iranian people of international aid and even the purchase of medical supplies and equipment,” Kavakebian said. “Therefore, the US government must eliminate the obstacles to global health development and help to combat the virus by giving up its stubborn actions”.

The head of Diplomacy and National Interest Faction of the Iranian Parliment, appreciating her recent protests against the US government’s policy of sanctions, wrote to Ilhan Omar, “Your recent protests against the US government’s policy of sanctions on the Iranian people have been promising, so I hope these humanitarian efforts, along with other true human rights representatives, will lead to the abolition of outrageous sanctions and the supply of drugs and health care to the Iranian people to fight the Coronavirus”.

“In the end, as a political science teacher, I urge you and all the universities’ professors in different countries to guide government officials to respect human duties without considering political goals and objectives,” he added.

On Friday, Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on White House to suspend sanctions against Iran as the country struggles to deal with the rapid spread of the Coronavirus. “We need to suspend these sanctions before more lives are lost,” Omar said via Twitter .

