Vatican to hold Easter celebrations without presence of faithful

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican announced on Saturday that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without the presence of the faithful due to the Coronavirus.

“Because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful,” the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household said in a statement.

The Vatican also said, “Until April 12, the general audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website.”

The exclusion of the public from the pope’s general audiences and Sunday blessings previously had been expected to continue only until Mar 18.

The Holy Week services, which begin on Palm Sunday, lead up to Easter, the most important day of the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar for the world’s 1.3 billion members.

Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem, usually takes place in St Peter’s Square, which traditionally is decorated with olive trees while those in the crowd hold up palm branches.

Another main Holy Week event, the Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday, takes place around Rome’s ancient Colosseum.

The main event is the Easter Sunday Mass and the pope’s twice yearly “Urbi et Orbi” blessing and message from the central balcony of St Peter’s Square.

The Netherlands usually fly in tens of thousands of flowers to decorate the papal altar and the entire square but the Dutch ambassador to the Vatican, Caroline Weijers, said last week that there would be no flowers this year, Channel News Asia reported.

Italy, which has been in a national lockdown for a week, has been hit harder that any other European nation. According to the latest tally late Saturday, there have been 1,441 deaths in Italy due to COVID-19, and more than 21,000 Italians have tested positive , according to the Jakarta Post.