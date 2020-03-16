Date :Monday, March 16th, 2020 | Time : 00:51 |ID: 137917 | Print

Photos: The oldest mosque of Qaza city sterilized to prevent Coronavirus spread

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: In order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, volunteers from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement disinfected the al-Amri Grand Mosque, the oldest mosque in Gaza City.

