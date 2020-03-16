https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/51940_696.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-16 00:51:272020-03-16 00:51:27Photos: The oldest mosque of Qaza city sterilized to prevent Coronavirus spread
Photos: The oldest mosque of Qaza city sterilized to prevent Coronavirus spread
SHAFAQNA- Iqna: In order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, volunteers from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement disinfected the al-Amri Grand Mosque, the oldest mosque in Gaza City.
