India requested by a GC member to abolish discriminatory law against Muslims

He wrote, “respected colleagues of the Justice of India are expected to provide the possibility of abolishing the discriminatory laws against Muslims using the legal methods predicted in the Indian Constitution.”

The full text of the letter is read as follows, “supporting the fundamental rights and freedoms of the nation and guaranteeing human rights and their citizenship is one of the missions and objectives behind the formation of judicial bodies in judicial oversight of the laws and regulations approved in parliaments and legislation bodies. As we and you, in two observing institutions on laws of parliament, are duty-bound to prevent the formation of norms that undermine the rights of the nation.”

“A part of the news and images, which is communicated from India to the international community these days, depicts violence and human rights abuses. An image that we have had from India in our mind is nothing but peace and peaceful life of followers of different religions and groups. Tolerance, inviting to peace and friendship between Buddhism and other minorities especially Muslims by the Great Gandhi is famous in the world.

“Undoubtedly, the Indian government will take necessary measures to prevent religious war. It seems that the CAA Law approved in Dec. 2019 in Indian Parliament includes discriminatory articles against Muslims such as right of equality and citizenship law which contradicts with the initial principles of the Human Rights and various documents of human rights such as Article (1), (2) and (15) of the World Proclamation of Human Rights, Articles (2) and (26) of protocol of civil-political laws as well as Articles (14) and (15) of the Indian Constitution which points to the equality right of Indian citizenship explicitly.”