Saudi Arabia suspends Int’l flights over coronavirus fears
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, state news agency SPA said on Saturday, citing an official source at interior ministry.
The period will be considered as an exceptional official holiday for citizens and residents who are unable to return due to the suspension of flights or if they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom, SPA cited the official as saying, Reuters reported.Saudi Arabia has reported 86 coronavirus cases.
