How to perform Salaat Al-Ayaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about performing Salaat Al-Ayaat is explained below.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Salaat Al-Ayaat is in two Rok’ats, and each Rok’at has five Rukus/Rokos. And the instruction is that after Niyyah, the person recites Takbir, and then recites one Hamd (Surah Al-Fatihah once), and one Surah (Ikhlas, once) in full; and then performs Roko, then stands up, and repeats the same process for five times. After standing up from the fifth Roko, performs two Sijdahs (prostrations), and then stands up and performs the second Rok’at the same as the first one; and then recites Tashahhod and Salaam to end the Salaat.

(Please note: The above is one method of performing Salaat Al-Ayaat; however there are other methods which the Salaat can be performed)

