What was the recommendation of Imam Ali (AS) to boost the economy?

SHAFAQNA – After returning from the War of Saffayn, Imam Ali (AS) recommended in his will: I want to recommend to the one who has in his control this assets that to protect the original wealth and assets, and only use and give away from the fruits and income of them. And never sell the young date trees/saplings, in order that all this land is covered with date trees which make it difficult to find a way through them [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 24.